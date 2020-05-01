STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Impractical to send workers back by bus’ 

The  Union government’s decision to send back migrant labourers to their home states by bus is impractical, said the state government.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted view of Broad market in Kochi during Janata Curfew. (Photo |Express /A Sanesh)

A deserted street in Kochi during the lockdown (Photo |Express /A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  Union government’s decision to send back migrant labourers to their home states by bus is impractical, said the state government. The state reiterated its demand that the Centre should direct the Railways to run non-stop special trains to transport labourers. Of the 3.6 lakh migrant workers in the state, 99 per cent want to go back to their states, said Chief Secretary Tom Jose in a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

On Wednesday, the Union government had given its nod for guest workers, pilgrims, tourists and students stranded in other states to return to their home states. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier written to the Prime Minister seeking nonstop trains to take the guest workers home.

The Centre then directed that buses be arranged for the same. The chief secretary’s letter pointed out the impracticality of the directive, which could also lead to widespread transmission of Covid- 19 virus. Considering this, high-speed, non-stop trains that could comply with social distancing norms needed to be provided, the letter said.

