Mortal remains of Joy Arakkal brought home

Non-Resident   Indian petroleum industrialist Joy Arakkal’s mortal remains were brought to his native place at Mananthavady in Wayanad on Thursday night.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Non-Resident Indian petroleum industrialist Joy Arakkal’s mortal remains were brought to his native place at Mananthavady in Wayanad on Thursday night. Arakkal, 54, committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Dubai on April 23, according to Dubai Police. Dubai Police had clarified that financial issues led to his suicide.

The body brought to the Karipur airport at 8pm was later taken to Wayanad. His wife Celin Joy and children Arun and Ashley accompanied his mortal remains in the specially chartered private air ambulance of International Critical Care Air Transfer Team.

Though the Indian government had made all arrangements to bring his body on Tuesday itself, the absence of a document from Abu Dhabi caused the delay in the last minute. Managing director of UAEheadquartered Innova Group of Companies, Arakkal was a Gold Card visa-holder, which is bestowed by the UAE on its big investors for 10 long years

