People getting infected from unexpected quarters: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a consumerist state like Kerala, much depends on the arrival of trucks with essential items. But what if the cargo trucks become carriers of Covid-19. According to the health department, the recent spike in positive cases has something to do with it. Giving a tip-off on the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his media briefing said that Covid-19 infection is happening in the state from unexpected quarters. He said though there are various factors, one such is cargo lorries.

At the same time, the state ended April on a good note as on Thursday only two positive cases were reported- from Malappuram and Kasaragod. On the day 14 persons recovered from the illness. With this, the total number of positive cases came down to 111 from 123. In a gap of 10 days from April 19, the state reported 96 positive cases. “Upon analysis it has been noted that there are several factors involved in infection transmission. One such is the cargo trucks. Some cases caused due to it are there. Such cases are being identified and people related to it are being quarantined,” Pinarayi said.

Four new hotspots declared

On Thursday, four new hotspots were added to the list, taking the tally to 70. The new entrants are Neyyattinkara municipality of Thiruvananthapuram, Oachira and Thrikovilvattam of Kollam and Udayanapuram of Kottayam. Some hotspot areas were removed from the list.