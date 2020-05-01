STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

People getting infected from unexpected quarters: Pinarayi Vijayan

 For a consumerist state like Kerala, much depends on the arrival of trucks with essential items. But what if the cargo trucks become carriers of Covid-19.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a consumerist state like Kerala, much depends on the arrival of trucks with essential items. But what if the cargo trucks become carriers of Covid-19. According to the health department, the recent spike in positive cases has something to do with it. Giving a tip-off on the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his media briefing said that Covid-19 infection is happening in the state from unexpected quarters. He said though there are various factors, one such is cargo lorries.

At the same time, the state ended April on a good note as on Thursday only two positive cases were reported- from Malappuram and Kasaragod. On the day 14 persons recovered from the illness. With this, the total number of positive cases came down to 111 from 123. In a gap of 10 days from April 19, the state reported 96 positive cases.  “Upon analysis it has been noted that there are several factors involved in infection transmission. One such is the cargo trucks. Some cases caused due to it are there. Such cases are being identified and people related to it are being quarantined,” Pinarayi said.

Four new hotspots declared
On Thursday, four new hotspots were added to the list, taking the tally to 70. The new entrants are Neyyattinkara municipality of Thiruvananthapuram, Oachira and Thrikovilvattam of Kollam and Udayanapuram of Kottayam. Some hotspot areas were removed from the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Covid-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp