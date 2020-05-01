STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thankful to all who have made this happen: 1,200 migrants in Kerala set to board train to Odisha

The seating has been arranged adhering to social distancing norms. Facilities to conduct COVID-19 tests have also been arranged at the railway station.

Aluva railway station

Police officials at Aluva raiilway station. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first train carrying migrant labourers stuck in Kerala supposed to leave at 6 pm with around 1,200 persons from Aluva to Odisha will leave a couple of hours later owing to delay in the registration process. The train will have no stops anywhere and will be transporting labourers who had registered themselves with the State Labour Department.

"I have been here for the past eight years, but now we are all returning to our home-town. Along with me is my full family of two kids and my wife... We are scared of coronavirus. We are thankful to all who have made this happen," said an Oriya man waiting in the queue.

"We never thought our return would happen so quickly. We are happy to go back," said another youth.

"The people being transported are those living in Perumbavoor and Aluva," said an official from the labour department. The migrants will be transported to their respective areas within the state, he added. "This is to prevent violation of lockdown rules," said the official.

According to him, a decision on arranging transportation of labourers from other states will be taken in the coming days. "As for the people being allowed to board the train, only those who have cleared the COVID-19 tests will get to board," said the official.

The seating has been arranged adhering to social distancing norms. Facilities to conduct COVID-19 tests have also been arranged at the railway station. According to railway authorities, the entire process is being managed by the state government.

As the news surfaced about the train service resuming on Friday morning, the Aluva station was besieged by migrant labourers enquiring about trains' schedule. All of them were told politely that everybody would be taken on board and that none should create a scene.

At Perambavoor, which has the highest number of migrant labourers, the health and police authorities had opened four registrations counters and those wanting to return stood in a queue for registration.

"There are some more seats to be filled, but the counter will close soon and then those who have been given a token to travel will be asked to board a state-owned bus which will drop them at the Aluva railway station," said a police officer overseeing the registration.

"We are conducting the service as per the request of the state government based on the direction given by the Union Ministry of Railways. The state government decides the destination, selects the passengers and takes care of their transportation to the railway station," said the railway official.

State Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar told media that it was last night that he got information about this train.

"Each coach will accommodate 60 passengers in order to maintain social distancing. Food and water for the journey will be provided," said Sunilkumar.

Early in the day, State Home Secretary Biswas Mehta had told the media about the "rail operation."

"All arrangements are in place for the first train, carrying 1,200 stranded migrant labourers, to leave from Ernakulam for Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday evening", said Mehta.

According to the state Labour Department, there are 20,826 camps across the state where 3,61,190 migrant labourers are sheltered.

"All those who are going will have to pay the base fare. Around 1,200 migrant labourers are expected to be on board. Tomorrow we are planning more trains. These are all non-stop trains. We alone cannot do this, as partnering states to which these people are going also have to agree", said Mehta.

"Partnering states and Kerala have to work in tandem as those states have to arrange for quarantine. As and when states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Bihar agree, we will be sending more people," said Mehta.

(With inputs from IANS)

For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

