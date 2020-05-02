STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gets first thermal screening camera with face detection tech to ensure social distancing

Congress leader Tharoor said it was brought to his notice that a Thermal imaging camera with face detection technology was urgently needed in the district to scan from a safe distance.

Published: 02nd May 2020 02:40 PM

An image posted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on how thermal screening will look like. (Photo | Shashi Tharoor, Facebook)

By Online Desk

Kerala gets its first Thermal and Optical imaging camera with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology to screen people for fever by ensuring social distancing. 

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, had discussed earlier with the Thiruvananthapuram collector K Gopalakrishnan and his team, that it was a much-needed tech in the district in order to scan at a safe distance and isolate potentially sick people during the large influx of passengers entering the state through flights or trains. 

Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, purchased the tech using his MPLADS fund. 

The tech has made quite a journey as it was purchased from Amsterdam and first transferred to Bonn, Germany and then airlifted by DHL using multiple connection flights covering Cologne, Paris, Liepzig, Brussels, Bahrain and Dubai before its final destination in Bengaluru. 

Installation

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said in a Facebook post, "The installation will be done at our Airport/Railway Station/MCH. Since all MPLADS fund has been exhausted, we are approaching other corporate groups to partner with us and the district administration to procure more of this highly sophisticated technological device prior to the huge influx of expatriates from the middle east and other areas overseas."

