No decision yet on re-opening liquor outlets, bars: Kerala Excise Minister

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has not taken any decision on re-opening of bars and state-run beverages outlets or resume online sale of liquor that were shut owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, state Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said on Saturday.

The Union Home Ministry had on Friday issued detailed guidelines, specifying activities allowed in the three zones - Red, Orange and Green - apart from what is permitted and not allowed country-wide.

The Home Ministry had said sale of liquor, paan and tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum of six feet in social distancing; not over five people at one time at the shop.

Ramakrishnan told reporters that the state government has given instructions to clean and disinfect the state-run beverage outlets before re-opening and make arrangements so that those coming there should be able to maintain social distancing and other health precautions.

"However, we have not taken any decision regarding the re-opening of the beverages outlets after May 4. There is no urgency in taking a decision now. We will evaluate the Centre's guidelines and decide accordingly," he said.

"In case we need to implement strict restrictions somewhere, we will do that," he said.

Following the lockdown protocol, the Left government had closed all the liquor shops since March 24.