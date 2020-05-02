STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala; Wayanad loses green zone status after one positive case

Alappuzha and Thrissur have been brought under green zone as no new positive cases have been reported for the past 21 days, while Kannur and Kottayam will continue in the red zone.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Medics wearing protective suits are seen at a hospital during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru Friday May 1 2020.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After remaining free of any positive cases for a month, Wayanad reported a lone COVID-19 case on Saturday, following which the district was shifted from the green to the orange zone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The other positive case in the state was from Kannur, which has the highest number of cases at present.

With the fresh cases,the tally in the state stood at 499. No positive cases were detected in the state on Friday.

"There are only two positive cases in the state today. But one is from Wayanad where since the past one month no positive cases have been reported. So Wayanad has been removed from the green to the orange zone," Vijayan told reporters here.

Samples of 8 people-- six from Kannur and two from Idukki have returned negative.

There are 80 hotspots, including 23 in Kannur, 11 each in Idukki and Kottayam.

Alappuzha and Thrissur have been brought under green zone as no new positive cases have been reported for the past 21 days, while Kannur and Kottayam will continue in the red zone.

Vijayan made it clear that liquor shops, malls, beauty parlours and barber shops will continue to remain shut in the state.

Green zone stands for districtswith zero confirmed cases till date or districts with no confirmed cases in the last 21 days,while red zone comprises districts popularly known as hotspots and is based on number of active cases.

Orange zone comprises districts falling neither under the green or red zone category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus Kerala covid toll
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp