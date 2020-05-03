Guidelines issued for entry of people from other states

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has formulated guidelines regarding the entry of people from other states into Kerala. Preference will be given for people in the priority list, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Students who had gone to other states for study tour or summer camps, senior citizens who are permanent residents of Kerala, pregnant women and people with non-Covid-19 health emergencies have been included in the priority list. The chief minister said people arriving in the state will be subjected to health checks at the border.

Those with symptoms will be shifted to the quarantine facility set up by the state. Those without symptoms can return home but should be under 14 days quarantine. The police should ensure that those who return to the state follow the guidelines for quarantine.

The government has designated six entry points for receiving the stranded persons from other states: Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod.