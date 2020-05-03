Second time in three days, Kerala reports zero coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Kerala on Sunday. At the same time, one patient was recovered from the illness on the day.

With this, the total number of recovered ones in the state rose to 401. Currently, there are 95 active cases in the state. The state government added four new hotspots to the list, taking the tally to 84.

"Four new hotspots were added. The new ones are Mananthavady of Wayanad, Edakattuvayal and Manjaloor panchayats of Ernakulam and Santhanpara panchayat of Idukki," said a statement from the health department.

A total of 21,720 persons are now under surveillance in the state. Of this, 21, 332 are in home isolation and 388 at hospitals. On Sunday 63 people were admitted with suspected symptoms.