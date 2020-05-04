STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5.63 lakh Non-Resident Keralites register online to return home

The total number of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) registering online to return home from abroad and other states has reached 5.63 lakh. 

Published: 04th May 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:12 AM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) registering online to return home from abroad and other states has reached 5.63 lakh. As per the statistics available with NORKA-Roots, 4.13 lakh of them live overseas while 1.5lakh are from within the country.

As on May 3, the Norka website showed that 61,009 people have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 outbreak. As many as 9,827 pregnant women, 1,062 children and 11,256 elderly have registered. Around 2,902 students who completed courses abroad will be returning. 

As many as 70,638 NRIs have registered to come on annual leave while 41,236 expats have expired visiting visas. A total of 27,100 Malayalis whose visas have either expired or have been cancelled have also registered. The list includes 806 persons acquitted from prisons and 1,28,061 NRIs returning due to various other reasons.

Malayalis returning  from other states

A total of 49,223 Keralites have registered from Karnataka, 45,491 from Tamil Nadu and 20,869 from Maharashtra.

The list of NRKs will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassies of the respective countries. The registration had begun on April 29.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Lockdown Norka website Non-Resident Keralites
