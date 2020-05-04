Curve has flattened in Kerala as no new fresh COVID-19 cases, only 34 under treatment
With the nationwide lockdown now further extended till May 17, a relaxed state of affairs was seen on Monday in the green and orange zones of the state.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said there are no new fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the state, for the second day running.
As many as 61 were cured of the virus, and there are 34 presently under treatment.
"A total of 21,352 people are under observation at their homes while 372 others have been kept under observation at different hospitals across the state," said Vijayan.
Well, the curve has flattened.
No new cases.
61 recoveries.
Active cases down at 34.
No new hotspots
21,724 under observation
33,010 samples tested; 32,315 -ve
2431 samples covered in sentinel surveillance pic.twitter.com/fxmJuXOPjo
There are 84 hotspots in the state presently.
Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are in the green zones, and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasargode and Wayanad in the orange zones.
Kannur and Kottayam are in the red zones.