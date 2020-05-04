Helicopters essential for disaster response: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out with a robust defence of the government decision to get a helicopter on wet lease, in the face of the strong criticism from the Opposition which had called it a splurge considering the state’s weak finances.

Participating in Naam Munnottu, the chief minister’s weekly television programme, he said choppers are essential for security purposes and disaster response.

“Almost all states have helicopters or planes. Even the Centre purchased planes for safety despite having the entire IAF fleet at its disposal,” he said.

Pinarayi also sought to justify the salary cut for government employees, imposed as part of the efforts to mobilise resources for Covid preventive measures, on the grounds that similar steps have been initiated by other states and the Centre.

Highlighting the belt-tightening steps, he said the government had purchased new vehicles only sparingly. Even the total emoluments given to chief minister’s advisers came to less than the salary of a senior officer, he said.

Surveillance on NRKs

As the number of non-resident Keralites (NRK) keen to return to Kerala crossed the five lakh mark, the government will rely on the technology solution offered by Sprinklr to monitor them. Those placed in quarantine on their arrival will have to report to health officers in the locality after two weeks.

“We will use special technology to get alerts regarding those who fail to report voluntarily,” said the chief minister.

According to Pinarayi, the doctors at the panchayat level will contact people in quarantine and examine their health.

Mobile clinics and telemedicine facilities will be set up to supplement their efforts.