Marunnu: An experimental exercise in the time of lockdown

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Can a short-film or any movie be made without the cast or technicians coming under one roof? It might sound highly improbable in normal times, but the ongoing lockdown has seen such an endeavour succeeding in Kerala. 

Marunnu helmed by filmmaker Pavi Nair, hailing from Kannur, which was made while the cast and the crew remained at their respective homes in various districts, could prove a game-changer.

It is  Pavi who came up with the brilliant idea of undertaking such a mission by exploring the possibilities provided by new-age technology. And the actors from Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively, who appear in it, heeded the instructions from the director’s phone to essay their roles.

The filming was completed in barely three days. Besides, the kin of those featured in the film collaborated in the effort by donning the role of cameraman and coordinators.

Shyam Akhil Babu, editor and sound engineer performed editing, sound effects, BGM and sound mixing at his home in Balussery, Kozhikode. Editor Arun did the titles and trailer cuts at his Koorachud residence, with Dinu Sundar designing the poster from his home in Beypore.  Actors Dinesh Panicker and Nirmal Palleri play the lead roles in the movie.

According to Pavi Nair, “This is an experimental movie that we have tried during this lockdown period. The social media is inundated with videos of people giving vent to their creative steak from their own space and finally editing them all together. This is a similar experiment. It was all shot with the use of technology and most of the communication was via WhatsApp and calls”. 

Marunnu dwells on the changes which lockdown has ushered into the daily lives of people, both on the physical and physiological plane. And  Pavi Nair said he had painstakingly explained to the actors and technicians over  phone what was expected of them.

“When the actors were ready to perform, I directed them by remaining online throughout. It was indeed challenging, but I felt this was the only option available. The clarity of the video matters but that was one thing we decided to compromise. The story line was made in such a way that  viewers won’t feel that the actors were in different places,” he said, adding, the production showed that a film could be made using minimal resources.

