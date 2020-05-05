STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After two-day gap, three new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 37 under treatment

No new hotspots were discovered in the state with four of the 14 districts now Covid-19 free. Up to 462 people have recovered in the state leading the COVID-19 fight in the country. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: Shortly after flattening the COVID-19 curve in the state, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted in his daily update. 

For two consecutive days, the state has not registered any cases. There are 302 active cases in Kerala, while 37 are under treatment, Vijayan said. 

"A total of 21,342 people are under observation at their homes while 308 others have been kept under observation at different hospitals across the state," said Vijayan.

With the nationwide lockdown now further extended till May 17, a relaxed state of affairs was seen on Monday in the green and orange zones of the state.

Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are in the green zones, and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasargode and Wayanad in the orange zones.

Kannur and Kottayam are in the red zones.

(with inputs from IANS)

