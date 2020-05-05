CM urges Modi to run special trains to bring Keralites

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by the criticism heaped by the Opposition over the delay in bringing back Keralites stranded in other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to run special non-stop trains for the purpose. The special trains, being run to take migrant labourers from Kerala to other states, can be used for the purpose, he pointed out.

So far, 1.70 lakh Malayalis in other states have registered with Norka to come back to the state. The state government wants to bring back all those who want to come back to the state and necessary arrangements have already been made, said the chief minister during his regular press briefing. Pinarayi said he had requested the prime minister to facilitate the return of Malayalis in other states to Kerala in the special trains being run for migrant labourers. Special non-stop trains should be run from different states in which Malayalis can return following physical distancing and other safety measures.

The Opposition has been criticising the government for the delay in bringing back the Keralites. While many other states have been taking proactive steps to bring back their people, Kerala has not taken any such initiative, said Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala who urged the chief minister to put pressure on the Centre to bring back the Keralites.

Chennithala blamed the Left government for the lack of coordination in bringing back NRKs and said the notification issued by the Chief Secretary has created a lot of confusion. “The LDF government should have coordinated with other states and Centre to bring back stranded Malayalis in the same trains which had transported the guest labourers. It’s a gross lapse on part of the government,” said Chennithala.

According to the Railway Board, the state has not sought special trains. This is serious lapse, he said.

He also urged the KSRTC to ply buses to places where train services are not available. Similarly, KSRTC bus services should be started from Kasaragod, Muthanga, Valayar, Nagercoil and Aryankavu, urged Chennithala.Former chief minister Oommen Chandy had also asked the government to make use of the special trains to bring back Malayalis from other states. These trains can bring back Keralites on their return journey, said Chandy.