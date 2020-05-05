Dip in footfall: Private hospitals join pay cut bandwagon

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Private hospitals in the state have joined the pay-cut bandwagon by deducting a portion of the salary of their staff, including doctors and nurses. With elective surgeries and outpatient services coming to a halt during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the private hospitals saw over 75 per cent dip in revenue last month, prompting the move. A major hospital in Kochi is learnt to have cut the salaries of doctors earning above `2 lakh per month by 50 per cent, those earning between `1 and `2 lakh per month by 40 per cent and those earning less than `1 lakh by 30 per cent with effect from April. Salaries of all nurses have been deducted by 25 per cent.

However, the allegedly unannounced action has not gone down well with many employees. “The management’s decision has come unannounced without any deliberation. Is cutting salaries the only solution?” asked a doctor working at the hospital who did not wish to be named. While some hospitals have informed their employees about the pay-cut, others have allegedly not done so. “We got only half the salary for March and are yet to receive the salary for April.

The doctors and staff have not been informed of any announcement of pay-cut,” said a doctor working in another Kochi hospital. However, a doctor with another leading hospital said the salary cuts were bound to happen and observed that major cuts were imposed only on those earning high salaries. “The 50 per cent cut has been imposed only on our doctors and staff who earn over `4 lakh per month. All those, including nurses and technicians, who draw relatively lower salaries will get full pay,” he said.

IMA expresses reservations Dr Abraham Varghese, state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), expressed strong reservations about imposing pay-cuts without prior notification. “Though there has been a major reduction in revenue, hospital managements cannot cut salaries without prior intimation. Consultants and those running clinics fully depend on the management and have been affected the most,” he said. The Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA) has sought the state government’s intervention in assisting private hospitals that are on the verge of shutting down.

“Around 950 private hospitals in the state having less than 100 beds have been affected the worst. Consultants are also feeling the heat. The government should step in by giving subsidies on electricity and water charges at least. To ensure treatment to non-Covid patients, private hospitals are required to stay open,” said KPHA general secretary Hussain Thangal.

