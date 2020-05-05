STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dip in footfall: Private hospitals join pay cut bandwagon

75% fall in revenue prompts the move; staff at some hospitals allegedly kept in dark, doc fraternity calls for govt intervention

Published: 05th May 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Private hospitals in the state have joined the pay-cut bandwagon by deducting a portion of the salary of their staff, including doctors and nurses. With elective surgeries and outpatient services coming to a halt during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the private hospitals saw over 75 per cent dip in revenue last month, prompting the move. A major hospital in Kochi is learnt to have cut the salaries of doctors earning above `2 lakh per month by 50 per cent, those earning between `1 and `2 lakh per month by 40 per cent and those earning less than `1 lakh by 30 per cent with effect from April. Salaries of all nurses have been deducted by 25 per cent.

However, the allegedly unannounced action has not gone down well with many employees. “The management’s decision has come unannounced without any deliberation. Is cutting salaries the only solution?” asked a doctor working at the hospital who did not wish to be named. While some hospitals have informed their employees about the pay-cut, others have allegedly not done so. “We got only half the salary for March and are yet to receive the salary for April.

The doctors and staff have not been informed of any announcement of pay-cut,” said a doctor working in another Kochi hospital. However, a doctor with another leading hospital said the salary cuts were bound to happen and observed that major cuts were imposed only on those earning high salaries. “The 50 per cent cut has been imposed only on our doctors and staff who earn over `4 lakh per month. All those, including nurses and technicians, who draw relatively lower salaries will get full pay,” he said.

IMA expresses reservations Dr Abraham Varghese, state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), expressed strong reservations about imposing pay-cuts without prior notification. “Though there has been a major reduction in revenue, hospital managements cannot cut salaries without prior intimation. Consultants and those running clinics fully depend on the management and have been affected the most,” he said. The Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA) has sought the state government’s intervention in assisting private hospitals that are on the verge of shutting down.

“Around 950 private hospitals in the state having less than 100 beds have been affected the worst. Consultants are also feeling the heat. The government should step in by giving subsidies on electricity and water charges at least. To ensure treatment to non-Covid patients, private hospitals are required to stay open,” said KPHA general secretary Hussain Thangal.

Unkindest cut A major hospital in Kochi cut salaries of doctors earning above I2 lakh per month by 50 per cent, those earning between I1 and I2 lakh per month by 40 per cent and those earning less than I1 lakh by 30 per cent Another hospital staff said they only received half the salary for March

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private hospitals pay cut
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp