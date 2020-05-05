STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer sells 8,000kg cow dung, donates Rs 10,000 to CMDRF

We have heard umpteen stories of how common people come forward to extend their hand in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 05th May 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Subhash K A with the receipt of his contribution towards CMDRF.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: We have heard umpteen stories of how common people come forward to extend their hand in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. But this story from Vanimel, an agrarian area of Kozhikode district, gives one fresh hopes to believe in human kindness. Thirty-eight-year-old dairy farmer Subhash K A sold some 8,000kg of dried cow dung and contributed Rs 10,000 from the money he got to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He had taken laborious efforts for a year in drying and preserving it. On Monday, he sold 400 baskets of cow dung (one basket will have approximately 20kg of cow dung) to a local landlord at a rate of Rs 40 per basket. Of the Rs 16,000 he got, he handed over I10,000 at the Valayam police station and the police payed the money to the CMDRF online.

“We are amid a pandemic. Help is pouring from all walks of life and I too wanted to do my bit,” Subhash told TNIE. All his members — father Kelappan, mother Saumini, wife Divya and children —were unanimous in the decision.

Five cows at home The young dairy farmer has five indigenous cows — his sole livelihood. “All five are giving milk now. I get 25 litres of milk a day. After reserving some for domestic needs, the rest is sold at the cooperative society at Vilangad,” he said.

Subhash’s wife Divya said the cow dung is usually sold just before the onset of monsoon. “It was a year’s keep. Drying cow dung is a painstaking exercise as one has to be cautious of surprise rain,” said she. Valayam SI Biju RC said he was deeply touched by the gesture of common public coming forward in the hour of crisis.

