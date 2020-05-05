Migrants’ return mired in uncertainty as politics takes centrestage

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four days into the process, confusion continued to prevail over the return of migrant workers to their home states. While five trains scheduled to leave for Bihar and West Bengal from Kerala were cancelled on Monday, political manoeuvring took centrestage with the Congress and the BJP locking horns over footing the migrants’ transportation bill.Some states changed their stance at the eleventh hour after having issued no objection certificates (NOC) to receive natives. All five trains scheduled for the day — four to Bihar and one to West Bengal —were cancelled after issues cropped up in connection with issuing NOCs.

Responding to a question in his press briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Some issues have to be sorted out with respect to the return of guest workers. Kerala is ready to send those wishing to return to their states. It is up to recipient states to come forward or issue NOCs for transportation.” On Sunday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, two special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow (Monday) for West Bengal carrying more than 2,500 migrant labourers, pilgrims, students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols.”

But the train did not chug off from Ernakulam, with efforts being made late into the evening to send the train for which registrations were completed. While government officials —including Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan — remained tight-lipped on the development, agencies working on the ground conceded that the return of migrant workers is mired in uncertainty.

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said the departure of 11 trains in three days had raised optimism among migrant labourers in Kerala.“Some migrants who had started working are now making efforts to return. Migrants from places like Idukki are reported to have started walking to Ernakulam to catch trains to their home states,” he said. A section of migrant workers view it better to go home during the month of fasting and come back after the Ramzan festivities, rather than sit idle or report for work.

CM scorns at KPCC’s promise

Pinarayi scorned KPCC’s promise to foot the transportation bill of the migrants in response to an appeal from their national leadership, saying people are aware of the consequences of such a move. The CM also clarified that migrants who left had themselves borne the ticket fare, even as the state expected the Centre to bear their travel expenses.After the Congress attacked the Central government over the issue, the BJP said that the Railways has subsidised 85 per cent of the ticket fare for special trains and that state governments must pay the rest.

Cong ready to foot Guest labourers’ travel expense

T’Puram: Following Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi’s directive that respective PCCs should bear the expense of guest labourers’ train journey, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran informed Chief Secretary Tom Jose and divisional railway managers of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad of the party’s decision. At present, Mullappally has not sought financial aid from the 14 DCCs. A decision on that will be taken after a meeting of the top brass of the KPCC leadership.

Neyyatinkara Sanal, Thiruvananthapuram DCC president, told TNIE that KPCC is not talking about sending individuals, but those guest labourers who are keen to return to their home land. He said Tom Jose has welcomed the Congress’ gesture and now the ball is in the court of the state government. “As per the directive of the AICC leadership, KPCC has set up a help desk to coordinate their return journey. The DCCs will be taking up the responsibility, provided the state government takes a call,” said Neyyatinkara Sanal.

4.17 lakh workers will be sent back if they want

Around 4.17 lakh migrant workers lodged in relief camps in Kerala would be sent back if they wished so. So far, 13,818 migrants have left for their home states — Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. From Kerala, 11 Shramik trains conducted services from May 1 to 3.