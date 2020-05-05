Over 1.7 lakh register through NORKA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,70,917 Keralites have registered through NORKA to return to the state. Digital passes were issued to them through the website www.covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in.

At 21,296, the highest number of registrations were to Kannur district, followed by Malappuram (18,857).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state’s policy was to bring back all Keralites who urgently needed to return to the state. All those returning will have to install the state’s Covid-19 ‘Jagratha’ app on their phone.

“Only one-fifth of the registrants will be able to come back on their own, which is either using their own vehicle or a hired one. Others require transportation facility and the Centre’s full support is needed for this. A letter in this regard has been sent to the prime minister with the number of registrants,” said Pinarayi.

As far as those coming in their own vehicles are concerned, the application should have the date and time of arrival at the checkpost. Those coming in rented vehicles should arrange their own vehicle for travel from the checkpost to their house. All passengers, including the driver, will have to go under quarantine on reaching home. Those showing symptoms will be transported to a Covid care centre or hospital.

Those who want to travel to other states to bring back their family members should obtain a pass from the district collector concerned. Pinarayi said priority would be given to students, senior citizens, those who became trapped in other states, pregnant women and those with healthcare needs.

Passes for those trapped in other districts as well

The chief minister said passes would also be issued to those trapped in other districts in the state. Also, there are people who need to visit neighbouring districts within the state. Such people can apply for a pass at the local police station.