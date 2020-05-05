STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Style quotient like no other: Eye-catching face masks are in-thing now!

According to her, demand is high for masks made of breathable fabric like cotton.

Textile shop workers putting on designer face masks on mannequins in Kochi. While masks and gloves have become common since the Covid-19 outbreak, some have taken the protective gear to the next level by giving them a stylish twist | A Sanesh

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘I speak fluent sarcasm’, printed on a face mask worn by a passer-by here, has more to it than mere semantics in these Covid-induced trying times. With the protective covering becoming a must-have in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, many  Kochiites are now displaying their fashion sense by going in for printed and denim masks as well as those with dark trimmings, besides ones with funny quotes and images.

“I think masks will become an inevitable part of the post-Covid fashion scenario. We are planning to launch face masks which can go along with our clients’ costumes and accessories. Though youngsters may prefer cute masks with funny quotes, I think working women will find  Indian prints that match their outfits more interesting,” said Alka  Hari, designer.

According to her, demand is high for masks made of breathable fabric like cotton. “Since fabrics like linen are premium stuff,  most people will go for cotton masks. The fashion quotient behind masks is simple. People want to remain unique and they want the outfits to reflect their personality,” she added.Meanwhile, official stores selling merchandise of famous football clubs have launched face mask for the fans. Recently, Bayern Munich FC had launched protective masks, with money raised from the sale going to charitable endeavours in the time of the pandemic. “We hope, the Asia store of the club will  offer such masks very soon,” said Rahul Krishna, an ardent fan of the Bavarian outfit.

Online stores like ‘wyo’(wear your opinion),’Voylla’, ‘Bewakoof’ and similar sites have already started taking orders for designer reusable mask for men, women and kids.  The masks with quotes like ‘If You Can Read this, You are too close,’ and ‘What Did I do Today? Survived!’ are among the most sought after along with specially designed masks for kids. A three mask combo of reusable masks is priced in the Rs149- Rs 295 range. The Souldestore, which was one of the first to come out  with colourful masks, is rolling out more of the same after the huge demand saw its entire stock being lapped up by eager customers.

However, not everyone on the lookout for colourful masks is opting for them merely for their style quotient. “ The main reason why I look for colourful masks is that I do not want to move around with the regulation white surgical  mask. We need to try out something different, something unique. We are also waiting to see whether leading fashion brands will come out with face masks,” said Hareesh, an Infopark employee.

