Laws lacking, child abusers not punished enough: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that sexual offences against children are not addressed adequately by the existing laws, nor are the offenders penalised enough. The court made the observation while quashing a sessions court order granting bail to a rape accused. “Violence against children violates the dignity and rights of children and robs them of the joys of childhood. Child abuses and sexual offences are widespread across the country, impacting children of all ages,” noted Justice P B Suresh Kumar.

The Thrissur Sessions Court had granted bail to Gopakumar, a teacher and NCC instructor at a school in Thrissur. According to the police, Gopakumar took the victim to the NCC room, locked it from inside and abused the girl sexually. The accused was granted bail even before the statements of the witnesses were recorded. The decision to release the accused on bail in a case of this nature would certainly affect the investigation, the prosecution argued.

Salary deferment: No HC stay on ordinance Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the new ordinance that allowed the state to defer payment of salary and other allowances to government employees to mobilise funds for Covid fight.