STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seven-day quarantine in govt facilities for all returnees from abroad

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said all those coming from abroad will be quarantined for seven days at government facilities on their arrival.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A family reaches Kochi airport wearing safety masks on Sunday

For representative purposes. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM /KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said all those coming from abroad will be quarantined for seven days at government facilities on their arrival. After that, they will have to undergo PCR test and those who test negative will be quarantined at home for one more week. As many as 3,150 Keralites stranded in West Asian countries and Malaysia will be flown back on 15 flights during the first leg of the Union government’s evacuation plan for NRIs from May 7 to 13.

The first flight carrying 200 Indians from Abu Dhabi will touch down at the Kochi airport on Thursday. About 80,000 NRKs are expected to be brought back to the state in total. All airports except Kannur will be utilised for the purpose though many of those who have registered to return had opted to disembark there. The decision to quarantine returning NRIs was taken at a high-level meeting held on Tuesday to assess preparations for receiving the returnees.

Facilities for setting up about 2.5 lakh beds have been identified of which 1.63 lakh have become fully operational. Decentralised quarantine facilities would be set up across the state. The CM has shot off a letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to make arrangements to ensure that safety protocols are followed at boarding points. Pinarayi said after having taken so many precautions to combat the virus, it will not be ideal to have expatriates returning without being screened.

According to the list prepared by the state government, 1,69,136 people should be brought back to Kerala immediately though 4.42 lakh NRKs have registered. The state had prepared a priority list for expats in different categories to be brought back but the Centre rejected it, the chief minister said. Necessary arrangements are also being made at the Kochi Port to screen expats being brought by ships from the Maldives and the UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp