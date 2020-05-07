Driver who smashed through barricade in toll plaza arrested

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Excise officials took custody of Vinod, the pickup van driver who refused to stop and smashed through a barricade in Paliyekkara toll plaza at 3am two days ago, from his residence in Govindapuram on Wednesday. The pickup van was also seized. However, no spirit was found in the vehicle. “The driver was transporting pan masala and had with him sales proceeds worth `3.75 lakh. When Excise personnel in civilian dress chased him, he mistook them for burglars. Hence, he rushed, smashing through a barricade in Paliyekkara toll plaza in the process.

He has been handed over to the police,” said V P Sulesh Kumar, Excise deputy commissioner, to TNIE. He also denied reports that Vinod surrendered at the police station. “We investigated the source from where he purchased the pan masala and to whom he sold it. Also, he was not transporting spirit as reported by media,” he added. According to officials, there is not enough evidence to charge a case.

“Police can charge Vinod for smashing through a barricade of the toll plaza,” they said. Vinod subsequently escaped into an interior road. At that time, it was stated that the registration number was fake and that it was of a motorbike. It was the personnel of Chalakudy Excise range office who rushed to the place after receiving information that spirit was being exchanged at Chalakudy on the night.