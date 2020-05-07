Now, online passes for inter-district travelling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has introduced an online system for obtaining passes for inter-district travel so that those requiring them need not approach police stations. Passengers can apply through www.pass.bsafe. kerala.gov.in and a link will be sent to their mobile phones as text message. When the user clicks on it, the e-pass will be generated and this can be shown if they are intercepted by officers during the journey.

Earlier, the government had directed people to contact the nearest police station in the area concerned for inter-district travel. Disclosing the reasons which prompted the authorities to issue the passes online, state police chief Loknath Behera said people were greatly inconvenienced by the need to go to police stations for the same. However, permission is granted only for medical emergencies, funeral functions, meeting family members after lockdown, rejoining duty, stranded students and marriage of close relatives.