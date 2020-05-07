SSLC, HSE examinations will be held between May 21 & 29: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has approved the general education department’s proposal to conduct SSLC and higher secondary examinations between May 21 and May 29. The detailed schedule of examinations is expected to be released on Thursday, said sources. The decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister C Raveendranath on Wednesday.

As per the proposal, the remaining three SSLC examinations will begin from May 26 and conclude on May 29, while Plus-One and Plus-Two examinations will begin on May 21 and end on May 25. Plus- One and Plus-Two examinations will be held in the morning and afternoon respectively, as part of maintaining social distancing, stated the proposal.

The government is also planning to publish the results within a month of completing the exams. Making the official announcement, the chief minister said evaluation of completed examinations will begin on May 13 and the movement of teachers for evaluation will not be interrupted due to lockdown restrictions.

“The next academic session will begin on June 1 through Victers channel in television, DTH and web. Government will make special arrangements for those students who do not have any of these facilities. The online teachers’ training programme will be completed soon. The special vacation online classes for them, initiated by KITE via Samagra portal, will begin on May 14,” said the chief minister. He also instructed school authorities to keep a check on the maintenance of hitech equipment kept in schools.

Arrangements begin

General Education secretary A Shahjahan told TNIE that the department has begun arrangements to prepare the detailed schedule of examinations. The government plans to conduct examinations adhering to the social distancing protocols and with enough precautions.