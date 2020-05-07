STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SSLC, HSE examinations will be held between May 21 & 29: CM

The  government has approved the general education department’s proposal to conduct SSLC and higher secondary examinations between May 21 and May 29.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has approved the general education department’s proposal to conduct SSLC and higher secondary examinations between May 21 and May 29. The detailed schedule of examinations is expected to be released on Thursday, said sources. The decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister C Raveendranath on Wednesday.

As per the proposal, the remaining three SSLC examinations will begin from May 26 and conclude on May 29, while Plus-One and Plus-Two examinations will begin on May 21 and end on May 25. Plus- One and Plus-Two examinations will be held in the morning and afternoon respectively, as part of maintaining social distancing, stated the proposal.

The government is also planning to publish the results within a month of completing the exams. Making the official announcement, the chief minister said evaluation of completed examinations will begin on May 13 and the movement of teachers for evaluation will not be interrupted due to lockdown restrictions.

“The next academic session will begin on June 1 through Victers channel in television, DTH and web. Government will make special arrangements for those students who do not have any of these facilities. The online teachers’ training programme will be completed soon. The special vacation online classes for them, initiated by KITE via Samagra portal, will begin on May 14,” said the chief minister. He also instructed school authorities to keep a check on the maintenance of hitech equipment kept in schools.

Arrangements begin

General Education secretary A Shahjahan told TNIE that the department has begun arrangements to prepare the detailed schedule of examinations. The government plans to conduct examinations adhering to the social distancing protocols and with enough precautions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp