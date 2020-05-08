CCC quarantine for returnees from red zone dists; 2,883 cross borders

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KALPETTA/KOLLAM: In a departure from the practice in the past three days, the authorities at border checkposts in the state on Thursday started sending people arriving by road from Covid-19 red zone districts in other states to COVID care centres (CCCs), instead of allowing them to self-quarantine at their own homes. More than 2,883 people entered the state from Walayar, Muthanga and Aryankavu checkposts during the day.

The third day of entry for returning Malayalis from other states also witnessed heavy rush at the Walayar checkpost. “Two additional emergency counters have been opened for the checking of passes and issuing medical certificates. There were also two counters for processing the travel passes of outbound passengers from Kerala,” said KO Varghese, tahsildar and executive magistrate at the checkpost. As many as 2,664 persons entered the state through Walayar by 8pm.

From now, those arriving from red zone districts need to register at the Chembai Memorial Government Music College in Palakkad. “A total of 118 such persons were shifted to CCCs at Mundur, Tarur,

Peringottukurissy, Sreekrishnapuram, Karimpuzha, Keralassery and Shoranur,” said R P Suresh, nodal officer and deputy collector. Of them, 40 had arrived from Chennai and most of the others were from Bengaluru. No one had symptoms of any disease.

No entry without regn

As many as 234 Keralites stranded in other states came through Muthanga checkpost in Wayanad till 3pm. They came in 80 vehicles. Of them, 23 were sent to CCCs after their swab samples were collected. With this, 95 people have been housed at CCCs in Wayanad since May 4. The Wayanad district administration said except for the most critical cases, those who have not registered with Norka or on Covid Jagratha app would not be let in from Friday. Earlier, the persons arriving without registering their details on the Norka website were allowed to register at the checkpost and allowed entry after 4pm.

Separate counter set up at Aryankavu checkpost

As many as 185 Keralites entered Kollam through Aryankavu checkpost in 99 vehicles till evening. All those who crossed the checkpost were screened by health officials and 34 of them were sent to CCCs, while rest of them were asked to remain under home quarantine. A separate counter has been set up at the Aryankavu checkpost for pregnant women, bedridden patients and senior citizens coming from other states, said Collector B Abdul Nassar.

Applications for online passes come down

With the state government tightening norms on institutional quarantine for people from other states, the number of applicants for online passes to travel to Kerala has come down. However, officials dismissed reports that the state has temporarily stopped issuing passes. “Passes are being issued. The state has only revised its Standard Operating Procedure on inter-state travel,” said Sanjay Kaul, additional state coordinator for inter-state travel.