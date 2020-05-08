COVID-19 lockdown: Kerala BJP leader, four others held for conducting Bhagavatha Sapthaham at temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Erumapetty police on Friday arrested five people including a BJP leader for violating the lock down protocol while conducting Bhagavatha Sapthaham at Pazhiyottumuri in Erumapetty.

E Chandran, who is a member of BJP state committee was also arrested along with Gopi, Sudanan, Narayanan and Raman. According to Erumapetty police, "Apparently, the programme inside the temple have been occurring for many days. Though, the temple rituals are allowed even in lock down, there were more people gathered inside the temple violating the norms."

As per the local people, around 100 people had gathered in the temple for Sapthaham despite the strict orders to follow lock down norms. Bhagavatha Sapthaham is the reading and explaining of Bhagavatham for the public along with celebration of major incidents in the story of Sree Krishna.