STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

North Indian workers, leaving Kasaragod, hope to be recalled soon post coronavirus lockdown

1,140 migrant workers, most of them reluctantly, left for Jharkhand's Jasidih Junction in Deoghar district in a special non-stop train from Kasaragod.

Published: 08th May 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Seven bellboys of a luxury hotel in Udma are returning to Jharkhand

Seven bellboys of a luxury hotel in Udma are returning to Jharkhand. (Photo| EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Anand Thakur (24) was standing in one of the last circles drawn to maintain social distancing in front of the Kanhangad railway station. He was among the 1,140 migrant workers heading for Jharkhand from Kasaragod district. A special non-stop train -- with 28 coaches -- is taking them to Jasidih Junction in Deoghar district on Thursday.

Thakur, in blue shirt and blue gloves, stood out because he had just one backpack, and a cricket bat was jutting out from the bag. "I love cricket and play every evening," he said. It was not surprising when he said he was from Ranchi, the homeland of MS Dhoni.

For the past four years, Thakur has been working as a bellboy in Taj Vivanta in Udma. But COVID-19 hit his fortunes as much as it hit the hospitality industry. From 300, the staff strength has come down to 50, he said. "Today, seven of us are going home," Thakur said, pointing at young men standing in circles around him. They were the best protected of the lot, all wearing blue surgical gloves and masks.

On a multi-seater waiting chair placed outside the railway station, two-year-old Sadiya is slurping from a water bottle given by Kudumbashree. Her father Mohammed Shahabudeen -- an excavator operator from Koderma in Jharkhand -- brought her and his wife Sabeena to Kasaragod six months ago. "I thought we can be in Kerala for around two years before heading home," he said.

But COVID changed their plans. For the past two months, Shahabudeen and his friend Mohammed Ansari had no work. Every week, they used to send around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 to their parents. But now, they were not only not sending home money, but their meagre savings were running out, too. 

Ansari's father has farmland where he grows paddy and wheat. "We have just enough for our house. But if I don't work here, my father will have no money to buy food and medicines," said Ansari.

Mohammed Kamarul Ansari (24) of Chatra is another excavator operator who is disappointed that he had to go home. "We come to Kerala as you go to Dubai," said Kamarul Ansari, who has been working for a single construction equipment owner in Majeerpala in Manjeshwar for the past four years. "After going home, we will better only for a few days. Then we will have to look for a job. We hope our malik will call us back soon," he said.

Chatra is 230 km or 6 hours drive from the train's destination in Jasidih. When asked how he would go home on reaching Jasidih, Kamarul Ansari's confident reply was: "Hemant Soren will take care of it". His friend Rustam Ansari (21) was specific. "The way Kerala brought us to the railway station in a bus, our chief minister will also run buses to take us home," he said.

The Kasaragod district administration ran 30 buses to bring 1,140 persons from all the 38 panchayats and three municipalities to Kanhangad. 

Every passenger above the age of 12 years was charged Rs 950 for travel and food and water. Each compartment with eight seats will have only five passengers to ensure physical distancing. "Apart from today's dinner, we bought them bread, biscuits, and bananas," said Pullur-Periya gram panchayat secretary Jayan P.

He was impressed with the migrant workers. "They are young men in their twenties but are fully aware of the situation. They were saving money and preparing for this journey," he said. In Pullur-Periya, most of the migrant workers are from West Bengal and Assam. While bidding bye to their friends from Jharkhand, they hoped their train would be next.

The nonstop train left Kanhangad at 8 pm and will reach Jasidih Junction at 8 pm on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant trains Coronavirus COVID19 Kerala lockdown Kerala migrant exodus Kerala migrants lockdown Kasaragod
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp