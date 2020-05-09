STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Keeping spirits high on the way back home

TNIE speaks to crew of Air India Express on their experiences about first flight under Vande Bharat Mission 

Published: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The crew of Air India Express aircraft IX452, the first flight of Vande Bharat Mission that brought back 181 passengers from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday Picture COURTESY: AIR INDIA EXPRESS

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Let’s keep our morale high. We are going home,” the reassuring voice of Captain Anshul Sheoran resonated inside Air India Express flight IX452 shortly after takeoff from Abu Dhabi. The voice also had a distinct note of pride as Anshul and crew members were becoming a part of history. It was the first flight as part of India’s ongoing evacuation exercise named ‘Vande Bharat Mission’. 

Tension was palpable as 181 passengers, including four infants, started boarding the flight to Kochi after medical tests. Captain Anshul, first officer Rizvin Nazeer from Kochi and the four cabin crew members had already donned their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). For the passengers, it was a new experience altogether, seeing the cabin crew in such a strange outfit. 

Anshul’s announcement continued: “We are all dressed in hazmat suits. But we will still be wearing our warm smiles underneath it.” The announcement lightened the tense mood in the aircraft as it cruised over the Arabian sea. Coincidentally or not, ‘Mission Vande Bharat’ began on the auspicious day of Buddh Purnima, he reminded.

“We were clearly aware of the big responsibility on our shoulders as around 45 passengers were women in advanced stages of pregnancy. Luckily, the weather was calm. Except for a minor turbulence mid-air, the flight was smooth,” Anshul told TNIE.  

His long experience as a military aviator with the Coast Guard was perhaps a reason why Air India Express entrusted him with such a responsible mission.Besides hand sanitisers, the crew had placed snack boxes and water bottles on the seats of the passengers prior to their entry. The crew ensured that no direct contact was made with the passengers as per safety protocol. The captain, first officer and crew were given exhaustive training by doctors of Ernakulam Medical College a day ago on wearing PPE kits. They were also clearly briefed of the safety precautions to be taken.

“Since it was a Quick Turnaround flight, we had to wear the PPE kits continuously for around seven hours. To prevent contamination, we could not eat or drink anything nor could we use the lavatory while wearing it. But when we remembered our healthcare workers who also don the protective suit every day for hours on end, our worries went away,” said Deepak Menon, lead cabin crew and a native of Kochi. Along with Deepak, the other cabin crew members - Riyanka Santhosh, Anjana Johny and Tashi Bhutia - had volunteered for the Vande Bharat Mission. 

Great evacuation
The crew underwent an RT-PCR test on arrival late on Thursday and will be subjected to a second test next week. If results of the two tests are negative, the entire crew can resume duty. 

Crew memberspeak 
“We had received an e-mail a week ago seeking our willingness to join the mission. Without a second thought, we opted for it. You should have seen the relief on the faces of the passengers when they landed. Some of them burst into tears as they thanked us. This is what keeps us going and we will opt for more such flights in the coming days as well,” said Riyanka, a native of Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Expres Vande Bharat Mission
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp