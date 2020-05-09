STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala High Court: Why the haste to open churches?

The division bench comprising Shaji P Chaly and Justice M R Anitha further directed the petitioner to file representation seeking to modify lockdown guidelines.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a priest and two faithful approached the High Court with a petition seeking a directive to the government to resume public worship in all churches in green and orange zones in the state, the Kerala High Court sought the view of the government on the matter. However, the court orally observed, “If you want to pray, You can pray. What is the hurry? The court is concerned about the larger interest of the public. Covid-19 threat is not over yet.”

The division bench comprising Shaji P Chaly and Justice M R Anitha further directed the petitioner to file representation seeking to modify lockdown guidelines. According to the petitioners, there is no life for a Christian without the church. There is no justification in closing religious places even in the green zones, when various other activities where people are likely to gather are allowed, the petitioner said.

Covid-19 churches Coronavirus
