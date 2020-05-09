STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi Vijayan: Better quarantine facility, passes for everyone

He also warned against people hiding information and those coming without passes.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all possible arrangement would be made for Non-Resident Keralites returning to the state. Unlike the relief camps set up during floods, quarantine centres have been arranged with advanced planning, he said. “The accommodation and other facilities have been arranged keeping health guidelines in mind,” he said. 

He said a person designated at each centre would take care of any complaints. Pinarayi warned against careless handling of the situation by people under observation at quarantine centres or at home. He said the first flight to Thiruvananthapuram will come from Doha on Sunday. The fliers are from Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta. Allaying concerns of people returning from other states, Pinarayi said entry passes would be issued to all even if they are coming from red zones. He said passes would be issued based on the total number of people who cross the border after completing the procedures. Authorities in the destination districts should also be informed about their arrival. 

He also warned against people hiding information and those coming without passes. The state has requested the Centre and chief ministers of other states to arrange non-stop train services for students from Kerala stuck outside. Special trains are required for carrying people from Mumbai and Bengaluru, he said. 
He also spoke to the administrator of Lakshadweep to bring back Keralites stuck there. Pinarayi said the transportation of migrant labourers was affected as some states refused to grant permission.

