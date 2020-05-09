Pinarayi Vijayan: Kerala ready to face possible third wave of COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state successfully flattening the curve of Covid-19 in 100 days since the first case was reported on January 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has prepared itself to face and overcome any possible third phase of the disease.

The state has one of the best recovery rates in the world, but the chief minister on Friday cautioned against complacency. “The coming days are crucial. In order to intervene effectively, we need more strength and unity.” he said in his daily media briefing.

Single case

The state reported just one positive case on Friday, in Ernakulam, in a woman who returned from the hotspot of Chennai. She is ailing from renal disease and is under treatment in Aluva. Ten persons from Kannur recovered on Friday, bringing down the total number of Covid-19 patients to 16. The state now has 33 hotspots.