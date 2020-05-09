STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala as UAE returnees test positive, total goes up to 505

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the two new patients, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 505 and there are currently 17 under treatment.

sample tests, coronavirus tests

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala on Saturday, both being foreign returnees who reached the state from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on May 7 and were among the expatriates airlifted by the Centre as part of its mission to bring back stranded Indians abroad.

"One patient from Idukki, who was under treatment, has been cured today.

The two new cases are now under treatment in Kochi and Kozhikode.

They reached the state on May 7 in the Abu Dhabi- Kochi andDubai-Kozhikode flights, respectively," Vijayan told reporters.

"There are 23,930 people under observation in the state out of which 334 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," he said.

Out of the total 505 infected, Kerala has till now cured 485,Vijayan added.

The state has reported three deaths.

