Kerala doctors, nurses fly out to help UAE

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Adding another feather to Kerala’s cap, a team of doctors and nurses from the state has flown to the UAE to help that country fight the COVIDid-19 pandemic. The UAE government had requested the Indian government to send medics and health workers to bolster efforts to counter the spread of pandemic and the Centre promptly granted permission.

Following the green light, a team of 88 health workers, including 38 from Kerala, left for UAE on Saturday. Among the hospital group, Aster DM Healthcare was the first to respond to the UAE’s request. Most of the 88 healthcare professionals that undertook the mission are from the group.

The batch also includes healthcare professionals employed in the UAE who were at home on leave when COVID-19-related travel restrictions came into force, and those who were recently recruited by the Emirates to strengthen efforts to counter Covid-19. While 19 of the health contingent are from Aster MedCity, Kochi, 14 are from Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode.

The group has drawn four from MIMS-Kottakkal and one from Kannur. Ten members in the team were working in the Gulf but had come home on leave, while 18 are new recruits. Aster group is also sending 15 health workers from its hospitals in Bengaluru and 18 from Maharashtra.

The health workers flew from Kochi, Bengaluru and Kolhapur airports on Saturday. Sources said that this is the first time a hospital group is sending doctors and nurses from Kerala and other states to Gulf countries. "They are critical care nurses who are experienced in providing specialised care to patients in intensive care units. They will be deployed in field hospitals and other private hospitals," said the hospital group.