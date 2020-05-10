STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passes must to cross Kerala border, says Pinarayi Vijayan

He warned that those without passes would be sent back.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Malayalis stranded at border check-posts should ensure that they have two passes — first one from the state from where they come (origin point) and the second one issued by Kerala government. He warned that those without passes would be sent back.

With thousands stranded in other states, there is a general feeling among the Opposition that the state government has been lax in evacuating them. The Opposition leaders have been highly critical of the LDF government’s attitude, alleging that there has been confusion in issuing the pass. However, this allegation has since been resolved. The KPCC has also decided to bear the cost of the rail service from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The chief minister sought the support of the stranded people at the border to avoid chaos.

Opposition’s criticism

Over the last few days, the Opposition has intensified its attack against the LDF Government citing its failure in bringing back stranded Malayalis from across the country. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that Karnataka and Maharashtra PCCs have offered to meet the expenses of one train each. Mullappally has sought Kerala Government’s intervention to initiate official procedures to get clearance for trains to run from Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“Kindly let me know the cost involved so that I can ask Karnataka and Maharashtra PCCs to do the needful urgently. KSRTC should do the needful to bring in stranded people from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” said Mullappally in a letter addressed to the CM. Chennithala has also shot off a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal demanding that special trains should be operated from New Delhi.

Comments

