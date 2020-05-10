STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sessions Court to decide on resuming trial in actor abduction case on Monday

The Additional Special Sessions Court will hold a sitting on Monday to decide on resuming the trial in the sensational actor abduction case.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Additional Special Sessions Court will hold a sitting on Monday to decide on resuming the trial in the sensational actor abduction case. With proceedings halted for the past one-and-a-half months due to the lockdown, the court will hear the prosecution and defence counsels on the matter.The Supreme Court had directed in 2019 that the trial of the case be completed within six months. With the deadline having ended in April, the court will be looking to resume proceedings as soon as possible.

Around 50 witnesses were examined during the first phase of witness examination, with the last sitting held on March 23. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the trial scheduled from March 25 to 28 and April 1 to 7 were postponed. The first phase witness examination was scheduled to be completed by April 7, with as many as 136 witnesses listed. In the second phase, 119 witnesses are to be heard.

With public transportation yet to resume and social distancing guidelines in place, restarting the trial has its share of challenges. The prosecution will find it hard to produce witnesses residing in other districts. Producing accused persons currently jailed will be another problem. The court lacks video-conferencing facility though the equipment required have been provided. But the installation remains incomplete.

Trial proceedings in the Sessions and Magistrate courts were being postponed following a directive from the High Court last month.The incident leading to the case happened on February 17, 2017, when a gang abducted and molested a Mollywood actress inside a moving vehicle. The victim’s videos were also recorded. An FIR was registered at the Nedumbassery police station on the same day. Of the 10 accused facing trial, five are out on bail while the remaining five are lodged at various jails in Ernakulam. Actor Dileep, who was arrested in the case, is also out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Actor abduction case
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp