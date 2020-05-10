STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC evaluation likely after lockdown; decision to be taken on Monday

While the SSLC evaluation will be held in three zones - north, central and south, HSE evaluation will be held in all districts.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The evaluation of the completed SSLC examination papers is likely to be held only after the lockdown is lifted, while the evaluation of the HSE exam papers will be conducted as per the schedule from May 13.A final decision on the change in schedule will be taken by the state government on Monday.  Sources said the change in schedule was warranted by the practical difficulties for evaluators to reach the assessment centres if the evaluation is held during lockdown period. 

While the SSLC evaluation will be held in three zones - north, central and south, HSE evaluation will be held in all districts.  “During a meeting with the general education director, we suggested that SSLC evaluation should be held after the lockdown lifted on May 17. There are many practical difficulties for SSLC evaluators. The evaluation of higher secondary examinations will begin from May 13 itself. A government-level decision is likely to be taken on Monday,” said K J Harikumar, president, Kerala School Teachers Association. 

General education Secretary A Shahjahan told TNIE that so far no decision has been taken. “In all likelihood, we will take a decision on teachers’ suggestions on Monday itself. We will also decide on the conveyance options too,” he said. The government has planned to start a special conveyance for transporting teachers and students for the remaining examinations and evaluation. Sources said that transportation, including KSRTC buses, will be arranged for the conveyance of students if the public transport is not allowed even after the lockdown is lifted on May 17. A decision on this regard will also be taken on Monday. 

Detailed time table
A detailed time table for SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations is likely to be released on Wednesday after a decision is taken in the next cabinet session. According to S S Vivekanandan, HSE joint director (examination), the time table will be released on time and the students can start preparing for the remaining examinations. 

Meanwhile, it is learned that government plans to depute primary school teachers as invigilators for the remaining examinations after many high school and higher secondary school teachers were advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 days as they had served as volunteers in the Covid-19 containment activities. 

