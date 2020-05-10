Vande Bharat Mission: Doha-Thiruvananthapuram evacuation flight cancelled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram evacuation flight which was scheduled to arrive by 10.45 pm on Sunday has been cancelled. The flight which was supposed to bring 181 passengers from Doha was not granted landing permission by the Qatar authorities.

An airline official told The New Indian Express that the pilot and crew were ready for take off and they have waited for an hour inside the cockpit, but didn't get the permission from the airport authorities in Doha.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector S Gopalakrishnan said the reason for cancelling the landing permission by the Interior Ministry in Qatar is unknown. However, the authorities are hopeful of rescheduling the flight on Tuesday.