Vande Bharat Mission: Doha-Thiruvananthapuram evacuation flight cancelled

The flight which was supposed to bring 181 passengers from Doha was not granted landing permission by the Qatar authorities. 

Published: 10th May 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram evacuation flight which was scheduled to arrive by 10.45 pm on Sunday has been cancelled. The flight which was supposed to bring 181 passengers from Doha was not granted landing permission by the Qatar authorities. 

An airline official told The New Indian Express that the pilot and crew were ready for take off and they have waited for an hour inside the cockpit, but didn't get the permission from the airport authorities in Doha. 

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector S Gopalakrishnan said the reason for cancelling the landing permission by the Interior Ministry in Qatar is unknown. However, the authorities are hopeful of rescheduling the flight  on Tuesday.

Vande Bharat Mission Doha-Thiruvananthapuram evacuation flight Qatar coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Praveen Viswanathan
    Can you report on why Qatar Government refused permission for this flight to land in Doha. ?
    8 hours ago reply
