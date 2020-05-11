STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Faithful keep Ramzan spirit up amid COVID-19 curbs in Kerala

On the auspicious occasion, staying at home has only made the devotion and spiritual rejuvenation more intense for believers

Published: 11th May 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The deadly COVID-19 might have cast a shadow over the holy month of Ramzan, but it has done little to douse the spiritual mood of Muslims all over the state. The devout Muslims, amid apprehensions, have taken the opportunity to reinstate the bonding and love between the family members as, in most of the houses, the evening prayer has turned into an intimate moment for families to gather and break the fast. Sunday was the 17th day of Ramzan, which is a holy occasion for Muslims. According to Islamic belief, it was on the 17th day of Ramzan that the battle of Badr was fought.

On the auspicious occasion, staying at home has only made the devotion and spiritual rejuvenation more intense for believers. “It may be for the first time that the Muslims are forced to stay away from offering prayers at the mosques during Ramzan. When the world is fighting the pandemic, it is a must. However, the positive sign of praying at home is the feeling of togetherness, the special bonding which is reinstated among the family members when they join together for performing Maghrib prayer and break the fast together,” Youth League leader Panakkad Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal told The New Indian Express.

In the wake of the pandemic, even the penultimate line of the adhan, “Hayya ala swalah” (come for the prayer), has been replaced with “Asalat fi beyootikum” (pray at home). The  Tarawih (the additional ritual prayer performed during Ramzan after the Isha namaz) is also performed at homes with one of the senior members of the family leading the prayer as the imam. “All spiritual heads have given strict instructions to the devout Muslims to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms.

Even for Eid al Fitr, if the lockdown restrictions are not lifted, they will have to perform Eid namaz at homes,” Thangal added. Meanwhile, the Kerala Muslim Jamaat is organising online quiz competitions and prayer sessions during Ramzan. “On the occasion of Badr day, a quiz competition was held on Sunday.  A prayer majlis was also held. The questions for the quiz programme were prepared by Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS),” said sangham Ernakulam district general secretary Ismail Saqafi Nellikuzhi.

Iftar and nombu kanji

During Ramzan, most of the mosques offer ‘nombu kanji’ (a type of porridge), snacks and food for breaking the fast. However, in the wake of the lockdown, in most of the mosques, only the muezzin (one who recites the adhan) will be there. “This year, we have even cut down the number of dishes for ‘nombu thura’ (breaking the fast),” said Subaida Beevi, housewife, Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, some of the mahal committees are arranging parcels for the families which require food for breaking the fast. “This Ramzan is, in other words, a learning curve and a time to rediscover ourselves. With our brothers and sisters from all over the world arriving and the deadly virus still posing a threat, we need to stay safe at home and reinvent that special bonding with our family members, especially with older people,” added Ismail Saqafi, Samastha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown Ramzan
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp