Free online coaching a hit among poor job seekers during COVID-19 lockdown

The lockdown and uncertainty over competitive examination have not deterred students belonging to economically backward communities to pursue their career goals.

With more and more people working from home to limit the virus's spread, demand for technology that enables online group meetings, chats and collaborations has spiked.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

Thousands of students have switched to online learning offered free of cost by the state-run Coaching Centres and Sub-Centres for Minority Youth (CCMYs) since the lockdown began.

“We have switched to online coaching to ensure that students preparing for the upcoming competitive examinations do not face a set back because of lockdown,” said Moideen Kutty A B, the Director of Minority Welfare Department which runs the CCMYs. 

Every day over 3500 students use their smartphones to access the tutorials on English, Mathematics and general knowledge required for most of the competitive examinations. These students have already enrolled in over 51 centres run by CCMYs.

They are assisted by over 600 faculty members and interact over the popular video conferencing application such as Zoom. The study materials are shared in the form of audio and video clips, PDFs, document formats.

While faculty members conduct online quiz, students submit their score sheet through Google Form, said Binu B L, Principal of CCMY at Kannanalloor in Kollam. The classes are attended by 70 per cent of the students enrolled.

“It is a great achievement as most of our students belong to remote areas with poor socio-economic background,” said Moideen Kutty. 

