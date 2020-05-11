Kerala revises home quarantine guidelines for people returning from other states

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has once again revised its home quarantine guidelines and the new instructions are meant for those who are coming from other parts of the country. According to principal health secretary Rajan Khobragade, who released the guideline, it was based on the advice received from the state expert committee that it was decided to stick on to home quarantine. The expert committee had pointed out that by choosing institutional quarantine, the infection transmission is high as such centres had limited facilities. The new guidelines also bring forth certain changes in the testing process also.

Whom will be allowed to undergo home quarantine?

As per the guideline, all those returning from other states will be subjected to a medical examination and those who are symptomatic will get admitted to the COVID-19 hospitals for treatment. Only those who have no symptoms and whose RTPCR test results are negative will be sent for 14 days home quarantine.

What are the prerequisites for home quarantine?

According to the health department, only those who have a separate room at their houses with attached bathroom facilities will be allowed to choose home quarantine. It will be assured that the person who chooses home quarantine had the stipulated facilities. It will be examined by a team comprising of health, local self and police personnel. The person who undergoes home quarantine will be asked to sign a self-declaration form before doing the same. If in doubt contact - 1056 or 0471 2552056

What if the team deny home quarantine?

Such people could either choose the institutional quarantine facilities or paid quarantine facilities of hotels arranged by the government.

The changes that have been brought to the testing

- It has been decided to put away the stipulation to carry out RTPCR test on the seventh day of surveillance

- Upon availability of rapid antibody test kits, testing will be carried out on those categories who had high social contact

- If they test positive, it will again be confirmed through RTPCR test

- At present one who gets declared positive via RTPCR test will have to undergo further testing on alternative days. This testing will now be carried out from the seventh day of confirmation

