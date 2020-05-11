These seven Kerala districts have no active coronavirus cases now

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving much relief to the state, Kasaragod, which once topped the chart with most number of COVID-19 positive cases, joined the list of districts that don’t have any active cases. With this, the number of districts with zero active cases became seven. Ever since the first case was reported in the state on January 30, the district treated and cured a total of 178 patients.

At the same time, on Sunday, four patients recovered from the disease. This includes two persons from Kannur and one each from Palakkad and Kasaragod.



“Of the total cases, 108 were imported cases, whereas the remaining 70 contracted the virus through contact. The confirmed cases were treated at Kasaragod COVID Care Centre at the medical college building, district hospital and the general hospital. In addition to that, some patients were also admitted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital and Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” said a statement from the health department.

Commenting on the achievement, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the credit for making Kasaragod free from active cases should go to the health officials, district administration, police and others. She also added that initiatives like triple lockdown and dealing the violators without any exemption also paid off.

41 MC doctors retiring, but no extension or replacements yet



Despite 41 top faculty members retiring from service from government medical colleges in the state, their replacements have not been announced by the health department. While almost 50 per cent of them retired by April 30, the others are retiring this month. In almost all other departments, the successors of retiring heads of sections have been identified.



While a two-month extension for the retiring doctors was touted by the authorities in the wake of COVID-19 health emergency, many of them are yet to receive the order.



While 13 faculty members of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have either retired or are retiring, 11 retired from Kottayam, five from Kozhikode, two each from Alappuzha and Kollam, seven from Thrissur and one from Idukki medical colleges have completed their service tenure. In most cases, no alternative appointments have been made.



“We are facing a sudden decrease in manpower. The lax way in which the department functions without forethought is the reason for this. While additional charges have been given to manage the situation, there is a significant decrease in manpower,” said a medical faculty member based in Kozhikode.