Entry pass must for Keralites returning in train

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering the risk posed by Keralites returning from other states in trains, the state government has made it mandatory for passengers to avail entry pass issued the government. Those without an entry pass will have to undergo 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine upon arrival.

The applicant shall enter all the details of the passengers in a train ticket while applying for the pass at the Covid-19 Jagratha portal (covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in). The starting railway station, destination station, PNR number of ticket and train number should be mentioned. The first train carrying passengers are expected to reach Kerala on Friday morning. The railway is planning more special train service to help stranded persons reach home state.

The health department will screen the passengers upon deboarding using thermal scanners. Those without any symptoms of Covid-19 will be sent for 14 day home quarantine. The passengers showing symptoms will be sent to institutional quarantine.

The government has arranged KSRTC buses to transport passengers to various destinations. Private vehicles coming to pick up passengers should have only one driver in it.

