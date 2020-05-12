First passenger train from New Delhi to Kerala to ply today amidst COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first passenger train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram will begin on Tuesday at 11.25 am. The service will reach the state capital on Thursday at 5.25 am and will have halts at Kozhikode and Ernakulam.



Fully airconditioned Rajadhani trains will be operated for the purpose. Similar services from New Delhi will set off on Wednesday and Sunday. Health staff will screen passengers upon arrival at the station and follow up action will ensue.

The pairing trains to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram will conduct return trips on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7.45 pm. Though the railways had announced online booking of tickets will resume on Monday at 4 pm, commuters had a difficult time to make the bookings and could not do so till night.



“There are few changes that need to be made in the website to operate the special train services,” said an officer.