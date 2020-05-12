Vande Bharat Mission: 178 expatriates from Dubai land in Kochi

By Express News Service

As another repatriation flight under Vande Bharat Mission touched down at the Kochi airport from Dubai, 178 expatriates reached Kerala from the UAE on Monday. One more flight is also scheduled to land in Kerala late in the night -- from Bahrain to Kozhikode.



It is scheduled to land around 12.30 am on Tuesday, carrying 184 passengers from ten districts in Kerala.



There will be one flight each arriving from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) and Singapore (via Bengaluru) in Kochi at 8.30 pm and 10.50 pm, respectively, on Tuesday. In the first Air India Express flight that landed at the Kochi airport at 8.06 pm on Monday, there were 86 females, 86 males, five children and one infant.

The second ship of Indian Navy, INS Magar, from the Maldives will call on Cochin Port on Tuesday with 202 passengers who belong to various states in the country. The highest number of 93 passengers are from Kerala followed by 81 from Tamil Nadu. The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight will be arriving by 12.40 am on Wednesday after it was canceled on Sunday.

The flight will carry 181 passengers including 15 pregnant women from Doha. It was earlier scheduled to arrive by 10.45 pm on Sunday but was cancelled because the landing permission was not granted.



The flight will carry 48 people from Thiruvananthapuram, 46 from Kollam, 24 from Pathanamthitta, 13 from Alappuzha, nine from Ernakulam, seven from Thrissur, two from Palakkad, one from Malappuram, five from Kozhikode, one from Wayanad, four from Kasaragod, 19 from Tamil Nadu, one from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra.