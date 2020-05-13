10 to 35% duty hike likely on liquor cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to hike the duty on liquor cases by 35 to 10 per cent to mop up additional revenue to fight against Covid-19. This is likely to bring a hike of around `50 in price per bottle. The final call on effecting the rise in liquor prices will be taken up by a Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday. As per the preliminary decision, the price of the liquor cases which cost over `400 per case will see an increase of 35 per cent, while the price of a case which costs below `400 will be slapped 10 per cent hike in duty.

In short, beer is likely to witness a rise of up to `50 per bottle. The hike is suggested for Indian-made foreign liquor, while foreign-made foreign liquor will be exempted from the purview of hike.

In reply to a question on hike in liquor duty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the state government was planning to bring in some changes in the liquor sale which would be announced on time.