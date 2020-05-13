STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elephants, mahouts struggle for survival during lockdown in Kozhikode

Usually, the temples during this time of the year are crowded with devotees, however, with the cancellation of many events at temples, they bore a deserted look.

Published: 13th May 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

An elephant gets a shower at the camp, with some help from its mahout. Elephants are given showers in the morning and evening. Before bath, they are given walking practice

By ANI

KOZHIKODE: The elephant owners are finding it difficult to feed the pachyderms as temples are closed due to the lockdown and all advance bookings for festivals and religious occasions have been cancelled.

Usually, the temples during this time of the year are crowded with devotees, however, with the cancellation of many events at temples, they bore a deserted look and has rendered the elephant owners penniless and with no work.

"The December-May season is very important for us as it is the time of different temple festivals. My elephant Ganesan carries Thidamb (a symbolic representation of the idol) at festivals," said Muhammad Nazeel.

He added: "But this time as a large number of festivals have been cancelled after lockdown, elephants were staying back at their owner's homes as jobless. So, it is a hard time to feed the animals during this season."

The co-owner of the elephant echoed a similar sentiment and said: "Normally our schedule remains very tight due to festivals one after another. But, this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we had not any work after February."

As of Wednesday, a total of 524 positive coronavirus cases were reported in the state of which, 489 patients have been cured/discharged while four patients have succumbed due to the deadly virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala temples Kerala mahout Kerala elephants
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp