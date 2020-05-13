STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five more test positive, focus now on returnees

Returnees from other states and abroad have turned to be the new triggering factor as the Covid-19 active cases in the state touched 32 on Tuesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Returnees from other states and abroad have turned to be the new triggering factor as the Covid-19 active cases in the state touched 32 on Tuesday. Briefing the media persons on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that of the total active cases, 23 got infected from outside the state and of this 11 were foreign returnees. 

On Tuesday, five cases were reported - Malappuram (three) and one each from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. Of the five cases, three were returnees from Kuwait, one from Abu Dhabi and the other from Chennai. No person recovered from the illness and no hotspot area was declared on the day. 

“Upon analysis, it has been found that the returnees, as well as their family members, should adhere to the advisories and precautions to keep infection at bay. Of the 32 cases, nine contracted the virus because of contact transmission. Getting infected because of close contact is a serious affair. Due to this, six got infected at Wayanad and three others contracted the virus from Gulf returnees,” said the CM. Highlighting another aspect, the CM said that of the total cases reported till now in the state, 70 per cent had come from outside the state and 30 per cent contracted the virus from them. 

State heading to a new phase 
Earlier, the CM said that with the inflow of returnees from other states and abroad, the state is heading to a new phase and in it, the priority will be to protect the returnees and their family members from infection and more importantly to prevent community transmission.

State seeks special flight for pregnant women
T’Puram: The state government has requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to operate a special aircraft to bring in pregnant women, children and aged people from Gulf countries. “There are several pregnant women stranded in Gulf countries and they should be given special consideration,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Soon, guidelines on sale of facemasks
The state government will soon bring out guidelines on the sale of facemasks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said people have generally followed the government directive to wear masks while venturing out. However, a few still move around without masks. The police will take strict action against such erring individuals.  Welcoming the increasing sale of masks, the CM, however, said sale of masks along roadsides will not be allowed. He also said masks cannot be tried on before buying.

