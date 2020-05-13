STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt steps up vigil at railway stations prior to arrival of special trains

Those who fail to carry the pass will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the special train—the first passenger service since the start of the lockdown—set to arrive from New Delhi on Friday, the state government has enforced strict monitoring of passengers who will disembark at various railway stations in Kerala. The government has also asked for stoppages at all major stations being run to the state. DIG A Akbar has been appointed to coordinate the safety precautions at Kozhikode, Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram railway stations, which will be monitored by police officers of superintend rankings.

Considering the risk posed by Keralites returning from other states in trains, the state government has made it mandatory for passengers to carry Covid-Jagratha portal digital passes issued by the state government. Those who fail to carry the pass will be put in mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. 

The state government has expressed its displeasure over the Railways decision to operate AC trains and halt at Kota and Vadodara, which are Covid-19 hotspots. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, AC trains are not suitable for multi-day travel as the chance of virus spread is high. “We have seen the danger ACs has posed in several countries. Closer home, in Punjab, several pilgrims who travelled in AC buses also turned positive. Non-AC trains and buses are the most suitable for travelling during this period,” he stated.

First train
The first train carrying passengers is expected to reach Kerala at 5.25am on Friday. 
The train will halt at Kota, Vadodara Junction, Panvel, Madgaon, Mangaluru Junction, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and T’Puram

Railways will operate services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. The return train from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The pairing trains to New Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram which will begin on May 15 will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.45 pm. The Railways is planning on introducing more special trains to help stranded people return home.

