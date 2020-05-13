STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala seeks Central nod for relaxations

With  the state currently in control of the fight against Covid, the Kerala Government has pitched for more intra-state and intra-district relaxations. 

Published: 13th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state currently in control of the fight against Covid, the Kerala Government has pitched for more intra-state and intra-district relaxations. Following a high-level meeting here on Tuesday, Kerala has sought Centre’s nod to resume domestic air services, passenger trains, metro rail and bus services, adhering to health safety standards. 

The state also wants to resume construction activities and open restaurants by ensuring social distancing. While passenger trains could be operated within the state, inter-state train services, other than special trains, should not be allowed at the moment, the state said. Quarantine need not be made mandatory for inter-district travel within the state.

Bus services can be operated within a district by limiting the number of passengers and following stringent safety measures. Inter-district bus services should not be allowed for now.Strict punitive measures, including cancellation of permits of those operators who violate safety precautions, should be taken. A hike in ticket rates should be allowed as the number of passengers would be less, the state said.

Kerala also wanted the Centre to ease curbs for commercial and industrial units to function in urban and rural areas, except those in containment zones. The state also wants to resume hospitality services.Three-wheelers can be allowed with just one passenger. Relaxations can be given in the case of families, the state suggested.After an early spike, the number of cases reported daily in Kerala has come down compared to neighbouring states.

Toddy shops to open today
Kochi: The toddy shops in the state, which have remained closed for the past 49 days due to the lockdown, are set to open on Wednesday.

Centre can decide on quarantine: HC
Kochi: The High Court has directed the Centre to take a decision on the state’s request to modify the guidelines that mandate 14-day institutional quarantine for expatriates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid Kerala
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp